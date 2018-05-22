Menhaden Capital Plc - Result of AGM

MENHADEN CAPITAL PLC

22 MAY 2018

Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday 22 May 2018

Menhaden Capital PLC ('the Company') hereby gives notification that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday 22 May 2018, all the resolutions, as set out in full in the notice of meeting dated 23 March 2018, were duly passed. The resolution in respect of special business was duly passed as follows:

8. That any General Meeting of the Company (other than the Annual General Meeting) may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

A copy of the full text of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting has been lodged with the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8734