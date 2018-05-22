sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,414 Euro		+0,031
+0,92 %
WKN: 534418 ISIN: GB0031274896 Ticker-Symbol: MA6 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,318
3,41
18:50
3,319
3,412
18:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRESNILLO PLC
FRESNILLO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRESNILLO PLC15,13+3,52 %
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3,414+0,92 %