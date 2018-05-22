London's FTSE 100 was up 0.4% to 7,889.14 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. Precious metals miner Fresnillo was in the black as gold prices rose, while Glencore was trading higher as JPMorgan Cazenove added the stock to its European Best Equity Ideas list. Retailer Marks & Spencer was under the cosh as it confirmed the closure of 100 stores by 2022, 21 of which have already been closed and ahead of its results on Wednesday, which could determine whether the company gets to stay in the FTSE 100. CMC ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...