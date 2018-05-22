Specialty graphene materials producer Applied Graphene Materials announced on Tuesday that independent chemicals business James Briggs intended to bring a new range of aerosol paint primers containing Applied's graphene to market during the last quarter of 2018. The AIM-traded company said that, due to the "outstanding results" achieved in coating properties through the incorporation of its graphene 'Genable' dispersion into their paints, James Briggs anticipated extending the use of graphene ...

