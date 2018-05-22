Dimcoin: IBIN Introduces Blockshares to the Blockchain

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / As the DIM Foundation ventures closer to releasing their new Hybrid Stock Exchange, a trading platform based on blockchain technology, they are all set to adopt innovative features to sustain the needs of the ever growing industry. HYBSE trailer here: www.hybse.com

Most people that are familiar with the Stock Market are aware of the need of acquiring an ISIN. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is a 12 character code that uniquely identifies a specific security, such as stocks. It is the most popular securities identifier and is used globally.

With the pre-registration for issuers and users soon to be opened, the inaugural DIM Ecosystem introduces the International Blockshare Identification Number (IBIN), a 13 digit, unique serial number used to identify a corporation or organisation for listing on the Hybrid Stock Exchange or other upcoming Blockchain Stock Exchanges. It will be this unique IBINthat will be used as a reference to buy, sell, trade and hold equity, with all details retained on the Blockchain. Each unique IBIN will function as the reference to buy, sell, trade and hold equity, with all details stored securely on the Blockchain.





The DIM Foundation is a non-profit organization that recently grabbed the attention of the crypto world by creating and distributing the two different versions of the DIM cryptocurrency (DIMCOIN and DIM Currencies). The Data Interchange Module (DIM) cryptocurrency is a p2p, quantity-committed, secure, private and robust digital medium of exchange. DIMCOIN is a speculative digital coin built upon the NEM blockchain protocol. On the other hand, the DIM Currencies serve as a medium of exchange in the DIM Ecosystem.

An online stock exchange, Hybrid Stock Exchange provides the small to medium enterprises a platform where they can engage in online stock and equity exchanges and access international capital from investors. Cryptonized assets such as intellectual property or company shares will be available on the HYBSE platform.

DIM Currencies and cryptonised assets can be managed across the globe via computers and handheld devices with the help of a state-of-the-art block chain wallet called DEPOTWALLET. The registration process is simple and easy because there is no need to have any banking details to open an account with DEPOTWALLET.

With the mainstream equity markets suffering from downsides such as red-tape, excessive fees and long waiting periods, HYBSE's blockchain-based platform looks to eliminate hurdles and allow issuers as well as investors to conduct business on a secure and efficient platform. Lower operational costs, transparency, quick learning, easy web interface, P2P trading, robust security, and the availability of a large pool of financial instruments are some of the many benefits enjoyed by HYBSE users. Tradable securities on HYBSE currently include cryptonized shares, cryptocurrencies, exchange-traded commodities, exchange-traded fund, index, and more.

As of recently, issuers on the DIM Ecosystem are able to apply and register for their IBIN at no charge. This limited time offer is available until August 31, 2018 or for the first 75 companies that register. Anyone interested in finding out more may view the IBIN website here: www.ibin.io

About DIM Foundation:

The DIM Foundation is a non-profit organization that is responsible for the creation, management and distribution of the DIM (DIMCOIN and DIM Currencies) and DIM TOKEN. All the profits received by the foundation will be utilized to further improve the DIM in order to increase its value.

HYBSE has a license of Dealers in Securities in Vanuatu with the license number 17911

For any questions and information, please visit the DIMCOIN social platforms:

Telegram: https://t.me/dimcoinICO

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DIMCOINICO/

Twitter: @DIMCOIN

SOURCE: Dimcoin