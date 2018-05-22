sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.05.2018 | 17:46
PR Newswire

Menhaden Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 22

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Graham Thomas
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Chairman of Menhaden Capital PLC's investment committee
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Menhaden Capital PLC
b)LEI
2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares


GB00BZ0XWD04
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
69.0 pence per share100,000
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



100,000 ordinary 1p shares


69.0 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
17 May 2018
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MENHADEN CAPITAL PLC


