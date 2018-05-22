EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Patterson Companies, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 - PDCO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Patterson Companies, Inc. ("Patterson") (NASDAQ: PDCO) between June 26, 2015 and February 28, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/patterson-companies-inc-2?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in a fraudulent and illegal price-fixing conspiracy; (2) the Company's revenue and earnings were fraudulently inflated by the illegal scheme; (3) the scheme was aimed at prohibiting sales to, and price negotiations by, group purchasing organizations ("GPOs") that represented small and independent dental practices; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Patterson you have until May 29, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

