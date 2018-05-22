Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Result of the optional dividend in shares for financial year 2017

· Shareholders opted for 57,5% of the shares for the optional dividend

· Shareholders' equity strengthened by € 10 million

The shareholders of regulated real estate company Intervest Offices & Warehouses (hereinafter 'Intervest') opted for 57,5% of their shares entitled to dividend for a contribution of their dividend rights in return for new shares instead of payment of the dividend in cash.

This leads for Intervest to a strengthening of its shareholders' equity by € 10,0 million (capital and share premium) by means of the creation of 485.819 new shares, as a result of which the total number of shares of Intervest as of today, 22 May 2018, amounts to 18.891.443. The remaining dividends are paid in cash for a total gross amount of € 14,8 million (including withholding taxes).

This capital increase provides a decrease of the debt ratio of 1,4% compared to a 100% distribution of the dividend in cash. After the dividend distribution the debt ratio of Intervest amounts to approximately 45,8%. The funds not paid out in cash will be used by Intervest for financing its growth plan, whereby additional expansion in logistics real estate and reorientation in the office portfolio form the general principles.

The actual settlement of the dividend payment will take place as at Wednesday 23 May 2018, by which, depending on the shareholder's choice, (i) new shares, issued in return for the contribution of dividend rights, will be delivered, or (ii) the dividend for 2017 will be paid out in cash, or (iii) a combination of both previous payment options will take place.

The newly created shares will be listed as from Wednesday 23 May 2018 and will be tradable as from that moment on Euronext Brussels. The new shares are entitled to the results of Intervest as from 1 January 2018 (first dividend payable in May 2019).

