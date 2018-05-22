Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 22 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 177,632 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.9500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.7000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.8866

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,415,888,639 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,415,888,639 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

22 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 373 26.70 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange 3468 26.70 16:25:11 London Stock Exchange 423 26.70 16:24:15 London Stock Exchange 4446 26.80 16:18:51 London Stock Exchange 4450 26.80 15:54:43 London Stock Exchange 4845 26.75 15:06:43 London Stock Exchange 4758 26.75 15:06:42 London Stock Exchange 23565 26.90 14:47:33 London Stock Exchange 3868 26.90 14:47:31 London Stock Exchange 1926 26.90 14:47:31 London Stock Exchange 361 26.90 14:44:02 London Stock Exchange 6119 26.90 14:44:02 London Stock Exchange 6626 26.90 14:30:44 London Stock Exchange 8589 26.90 14:30:44 London Stock Exchange 9 26.90 14:30:44 London Stock Exchange 12141 26.90 14:30:19 London Stock Exchange 4710 26.90 14:29:41 London Stock Exchange 13656 26.90 14:29:41 London Stock Exchange 3886 26.90 14:29:00 London Stock Exchange 840 26.90 14:29:00 London Stock Exchange 1693 26.90 14:28:30 London Stock Exchange 1591 26.90 14:28:30 London Stock Exchange 4375 26.85 14:14:13 London Stock Exchange 4075 26.95 12:22:25 London Stock Exchange 4740 26.90 11:11:16 London Stock Exchange 5143 26.90 11:11:16 London Stock Exchange 1000 26.90 11:11:05 London Stock Exchange 1351 26.90 11:10:19 London Stock Exchange 12555 26.95 11:10:10 London Stock Exchange 3573 26.95 11:10:09 London Stock Exchange 89 26.95 11:00:13 London Stock Exchange 15 26.95 10:59:33 London Stock Exchange 118 26.95 10:44:35 London Stock Exchange 24 26.95 10:44:33 London Stock Exchange 4107 26.90 10:30:42 London Stock Exchange 15776 26.90 10:30:42 London Stock Exchange 8348 26.90 10:30:18 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-