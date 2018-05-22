sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PR Newswire

London, May 22

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:22 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):177,632
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.9500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.7000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.8866

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,415,888,639 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,415,888,639 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

22 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
37326.7016:29:52London Stock Exchange
346826.7016:25:11London Stock Exchange
42326.7016:24:15London Stock Exchange
444626.8016:18:51London Stock Exchange
445026.8015:54:43London Stock Exchange
484526.7515:06:43London Stock Exchange
475826.7515:06:42London Stock Exchange
2356526.9014:47:33London Stock Exchange
386826.9014:47:31London Stock Exchange
192626.9014:47:31London Stock Exchange
36126.9014:44:02London Stock Exchange
611926.9014:44:02London Stock Exchange
662626.9014:30:44London Stock Exchange
858926.9014:30:44London Stock Exchange
926.9014:30:44London Stock Exchange
1214126.9014:30:19London Stock Exchange
471026.9014:29:41London Stock Exchange
1365626.9014:29:41London Stock Exchange
388626.9014:29:00London Stock Exchange
84026.9014:29:00London Stock Exchange
169326.9014:28:30London Stock Exchange
159126.9014:28:30London Stock Exchange
437526.8514:14:13London Stock Exchange
407526.9512:22:25London Stock Exchange
474026.9011:11:16London Stock Exchange
514326.9011:11:16London Stock Exchange
100026.9011:11:05London Stock Exchange
135126.9011:10:19London Stock Exchange
1255526.9511:10:10London Stock Exchange
357326.9511:10:09London Stock Exchange
8926.9511:00:13London Stock Exchange
1526.9510:59:33London Stock Exchange
11826.9510:44:35London Stock Exchange
2426.9510:44:33London Stock Exchange
410726.9010:30:42London Stock Exchange
1577626.9010:30:42London Stock Exchange
834826.9010:30:18London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


