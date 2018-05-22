Tesco is shuttering its online general merchandise business, Tesco Direct, in new UK chief executive Charles Wilson's first visible act since joining as part of the Booker takeover. Wilson said the move was "an essential step towards establishing a more sustainable non-food offer" and part of the group's aim to offer customers the ability to buy groceries and non-food products from one website. Tesco began selling toys, home and cookware on the main tesco.com site. "There is no route to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...