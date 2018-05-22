The Atlantic Cup Partners with Telecommunications Multinational Angola Cables

Angola Cables to own naming rights to Leg One Finish Line and Leg Two Start Line in New York City

NEWPORT, Rhode Island, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Manuka Sports Event Management is pleased to announce the addition of telecommunications multinational Angola Cables as an Official Partner of the 2018 Atlantic Cup to be held May 26 - June 10. The Angolan-based multinational, which specializes in the commercialization of international capacity of voice and data circuits through fiber optic submarine cable systems, will own the naming rights to the Leg One Finish Line and Leg Two Start Line in New York City.

The sixth edition of the Atlantic Cup will start May 26, 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina. Covering 1,008 nautical miles offshore and being the only race to sail around both major east coast capes (Cape Hatteras and Cape Cod), the Atlantic Cup is the longest offshore sailboat race in the western Atlantic and the toughest offshore race in the United States. Teams of two will race from Charleston to New York City. After a brief stopover in New York, teams will race a second leg to Portland, Maine where the race will culminate the weekend of June 10th with a two-day inshore series on Casco Bay.

Angola Cables joins confirmed sponsors 11th Hour Racing, Bainbridge International, Sea Bags Maine, Shipyard Brewing and North Sails as Official Partners of the 2018 Atlantic Cup. In addition, Angola Cables will be represented on the water through their continued sponsorship of the Angolan flagged Class40 Mussulo40 Team Angola Cables

Manuka Sports Event Management Co-Founder and Atlantic Cup Race Director, Hugh Piggin, stated, "We're delighted to welcome Angola Cables as an Official Partner of the Atlantic Cup and provide the platform for them to further enhance their ever-expanding international relationships. We are also excited to have the Angola Cables Sailing Team compete within the race. It is fantastic to be able to host our 7th international team and support an international company in what's become America's offshore sailing race."

Antonio Nunes, Angola Cables CEO, stated, "Our sponsorship of the Atlantic Cup and support for sailing runs parallel to our business commitment of building digital bridges between people, communities and countries. Navigating some of the toughest stretches of ocean, our sponsored two-man crew will face a demanding course that will see their bodies and skills tested to the extremes by weather and sailing conditions. Our involvement in the Atlantic Cup signifies a symbolic partnership and a common bond to the Atlantic Ocean as our growing undersea cable network forges closer connections between the continents of Africa, Americas (North & South) and Europe."

About Angola Cables

Angola Cables is an Angolan telecommunications multinational, founded in 2009, operating in the wholesale market, whose main business is the commercialization of capacity in international voice and data circuits through fiber optic submarine cable systems. It is one of the largest shareholders of WACS (West Africa Cable System) providing operator-level services to operators in Angola and the sub-Saharan region, thus becoming one of the largest wholesale IP providers in the region.

Its main projects - SACS and Monet - will interconnect three continents: South America, North America and Africa, as well as the Fortaleza Data Center, a Level III facility that will interconnect its cable systems creating a highly connected network. For more information, visit the Angola Cables website www.angolacables.co.ao.

About The Atlantic Cup

The Atlantic Cup is a 3-stage, double-handed offshore race that spans the eastern seaboard of the United States. At 1,008 nautical miles it is the longest offshore race in the Western Atlantic. In addition, the Atlantic Cup is the only race to include rounding both Cape Hatteras and Cape Cod.

The Atlantic Cup was created and is owned by Manuka Sports Event Management. It started in 2011 as a concept event and grew to a multi-stage race. Since its inception, the Atlantic Cup has been the most environmentally responsible sailing race in the United States and it is the first sports event in the U.S. to be ISO 20121 compliant.

The race is sailed solely in Class40s, a monohull race boat designed for shorthanded racing. The Atlantic Cup ran annually in May from 2011 through 2014. After 2014, the race moved to a biennial event. As of 2016, the Atlantic Cup's stop-overs include Charleston, S.C., New York City, N.Y. and Portland, Maine.

For more on the Atlantic Cup, visit AtlanticCup.org.

