Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 22
Fidelity Japanese Values PLC - Results of the Annual General Meeting
LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172
At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 22 May 2018, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed under special business were as follows:
- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares for cash;
- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and
- the Company's authority to purchase up to 20,327,443 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation has been renewed. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 29 March 2018
- the changes to the Investment Objective and Investment Policy be approved and adopted with immediate effect.
Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com
Contact for queries:
Name:Natalia de Sousa, Company Secretary
Telephone: 01737 837 846