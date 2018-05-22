sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.05.2018 | 19:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Result of AGM

Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 22

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC - Results of the Annual General Meeting

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 22 May 2018, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed under special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 20,327,443 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation has been renewed. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 29 March 2018

- the changes to the Investment Objective and Investment Policy be approved and adopted with immediate effect.

Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com

Contact for queries:

Name:Natalia de Sousa, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 837 846


© 2018 PR Newswire