Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Result of AGM

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC - Results of the Annual General Meeting

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 22 May 2018, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed under special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 20,327,443 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation has been renewed. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 29 March 2018

- the changes to the Investment Objective and Investment Policy be approved and adopted with immediate effect.

Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com

Contact for queries:

Name:Natalia de Sousa, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 837 846