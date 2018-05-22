Regulatory News:

Total Gabon's (Paris:EC) ordinary Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held on May 22, 2018 in Port-Gentil, chaired by Mr. Guy MAURICE.

Shareholders approved all of the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including:

Approval of the 2017 financial statements, including a net income of $108 million (US Dollars) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and $62 million (US Dollars) under OHADA standards;

Approval of the payment of a net dividend of $5.5 (US Dollars) per share related to the financial year 2017 which amounts to $24.75 million (US Dollars);

Ratification of Mr. Etienne MBOUMBA's co-optation as director for the remainder of his predecessor's term, until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2018 financial statements;

Ratification of Mr. Olivier JOCKTANE's co-optation as director for the remainder of his predecessor's term, until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2017 financial statements;

Ratification of Mr. Christian Patrichi TANASA's co-optation as director for the remainder of his predecessor's term, until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2018 financial statements;

Renewal of the directors mandates of the Gabonese Republic, of Mr. Olivier JOCKTANE, Mr. Henri-Max NDONG NZUE and Mr. Emmanuel CHAPON for two-year terms expiring at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2019 financial statements;

Renewal of a statutory auditor mandate;

Appointment of a new statutory auditor;

Appointment of two new alternate auditors;

Determination of the global compensation of the statutory auditors for preparing their reports on the 2017 financial statements.

A detailed breakdown of the vote tallies will be posted on the Company's website www.total.ga in the coming days.

The Board of Directors in its meeting today approved the modalities of the dividend payment. The $5.5 (US Dollars) per share dividend will be paid as from June 8, 2018 in an equivalent amount of €4.66 per share (or its equivalent in CFA francs), based on the European Central Bank's rate of €0.8479 per $1 on May 22, 2018.

Payment will be made through the following entities:

In Gabon: Union Gabonaise de Banque (UGB)

In France: BNP Paribas Securities Services acting on behalf of other banks and any financial institution that manages an account.

Total Gabon is owned 58.28% by Total, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by private sector investors.

Société anonyme incorporated in Gabon with a Board of Directors and share capital of $76,500,000

Headquarters: Boulevard Hourcq, Port-Gentil, BP 525, Gabonese Republic

www.total.ga

Registered in Port-Gentil: 2000 B 00011

Contacts:

Total Gabon

Media :

Florent CAILLET

florent.caillet@total.com