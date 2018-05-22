The Transport Systems Catapult and TEXPO Partner for Innovation in Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transport Systems Catapult (TSC) has signed a partnership agreement with Dubai & UK based innovation and IT Infrastructure company TEXPO, with the aim of exporting UK expertise to help drive transport innovation in Dubai and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries.

The TSC and TEXPO are exploring the Dubai Government's current and future requirements and challenges around hosting mega-events like the World Expo 2020 and achieving their 2030 Mobility strategy. They will seek to forge collaborations between Dubai and UK based SMEs and Academic institutions with expertise in areas such as Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Virtual Reality testing, Artificial Intelligence and integrated business models. The TSC will also be offering guidance on best practice in managing large transport networks through the association with TEXPO.

TSC Business Innovation Director, Dr. Yolande Herbath, leading the UK delegation to Dubai commented:

"Dubai fearlessly embraces the future and has the ambition to dream-up and realise projects that elsewhere would never get off the ground. The city is embarking on many grand projects for the World Expo in 2020 and setting ambitious targets for mobility in 2030. We believe the UK, with its long history of transport and mobility systems innovation and large ecosystem of innovative and ambitious SMEs, has much to offer.

"Along with TEXPO, we will be looking to forge strong connections between UK businesses, UK Academia and Dubai to help them achieve their vision of a world-class transport system."

President & CEO of TEXPO, Sarfaraz Alam commented:

"TEXPO feel immense pride in witnessing the mega success and growth of Dubai over last decade, especially our involvement in delivering many flagship projects in the region and enhancing the overall IT Infrastructure and Services of various Government departments within Dubai. Each and every project delivered are of special nature and value.

"Signing this agreement with the Transport Systems Catapult is yet another example of TEXPO bringing the most advanced innovations by various UK companies to our region, to benefit our Government within the UAE. This will also help achieve Dubai's vision of 2030 for smarter cities and creating the most advanced regional hub, as outlined by His Highness Sheikh Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Makhtoum, Vice President of UAE & Ruler of Dubai."

Find out more about the TSC at ts.catapult.org.uk and TEXPO at www.texpo.com.

Contact:

Simon White

Email: simon.white@ts.catapult.org.uk

Tel: +44 (0)1908 359999 ext 1139