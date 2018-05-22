Amazon reached a variety of new highs during the last week. Above the top of 1,353.70 Euro from May 9, 2018 the stock can only grow further: 1.500 Euro and then even 2.000 Euro. There are no important obstacles on the way there.

According to the bank analysts, Amazon remains strong. 95 % of all experts are convinced that the stock is a buy. 5 % want to hold and nobody wants to sell: A buy indicator.

Technical analysts regard the stock as a buy. The stock has reached the bullish ... (Gideon Tanner)

