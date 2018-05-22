Regulatory News:

Cellectis S.A. (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (NASDAQ: CLLS EURONEXT GROWTH: ALCLS) and Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) today announced the closing of Calyxt's follow-on public offering of 4,057,500 shares of Calyxt's common stock (inclusive of the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 457,500 additional shares) at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Calyxt from the offering are approximately $60.9 million, before deducting the estimated expenses related to the offering and the underwriting discounts and commissions payable by Calyxt. Calyxt's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "CLXT".

Calyxt is a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company. As of closing, Cellectis owns approximately 70.6% of Calyxt's outstanding shares of common stock.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Co. LLC and Jefferies acted as book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead manager and BMO Capital Markets Corp. acted as co-manager.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on May 17, 2018. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by facsimile at (212) 902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

