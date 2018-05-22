Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.: Nasdaq Hearings Panel Grants Intellipharmaceutics' Request for Continued Listing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ: IPCI and TSX: IPCI) ("Intellipharmaceutics" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs, today announced that it has received notice from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granting its request for continued listing until September 28, 2018 while the Company works to regain compliance with Nasdaq's requirements.

At a hearing held on May 17, 2018, the Company presented its plan to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. The Panel granted the Company's request for continued listing, subject to the following relevant conditions. On or before September 28, 2018, the Company must comply with the $1.00 bid price requirement by having a closing bid price of over $1.00 for ten prior consecutive trading days. The Company must also have by September 28, 2018 a stockholders' equity position of over $2.5 million. Finally, the Company must by that date provide the Panel with updated financial projections demonstrating its ability to maintain compliance with the stockholders' equity rule for the coming year. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Nasdaq requirements, or if it does, that the Company will be able to maintain such compliance.

About Intellipharmaceutics

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. The Company's patented Hypermatrix™ technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that can be applied to a wide range of existing and new pharmaceuticals. Intellipharmaceutics has developed several drug delivery systems based on this technology platform, with a pipeline of products (some of which have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval) in various stages of development. The Company has abbreviated new drug application ("ANDA") and new drug application ("NDA") 505(b)(2) drug product candidates in its development pipeline. These include the Company's abuse-deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended release formulation ("Oxycodone ER") based on its proprietary nPODDDS™ novel Point Of Divergence Drug Delivery System (for which an NDA has been filed with the FDA), and Regabatin™ XR (pregabalin extended-release capsules).

