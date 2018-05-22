Cobalt 27 Announces Cash Flow-Linked Dividend Policy and Intention to Adopt a Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT) (FRA: 27O) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a dividend policy providing for the payment of a quarterly cash flow-linked dividend to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce its intention to adopt a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") which will be made in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") once the Company has closed its previously announced Ramu Cobalt Nickel Stream.

Cobalt 27 proposes to pay a dividend to shareholders that takes into account cash generation from streaming and royalty investments, profitability, balance sheet strength, and capital investment opportunities. The Company anticipates paying a quarterly dividend equal to a meaningful portion of free cash flow from future streaming and royalty investments.

Cobalt 27 is also implementing the NCIB as the Company's Board of Directors believes that from time to time the market price of Cobalt 27's common shares does not reflect the underlying value of the Company and that the purchase of the Company's common shares for cancellation at such times is a prudent corporate measure that will both increase the proportionate interest in the Company of, and be advantageous to, all of the Company's remaining shareholders.

"As we enter a large and fast moving battery metals upcycle, the dividend policy and NCIB reflect Cobalt 27's commitment to creating shareholder value through efficient capital allocation. We feel it is critical to return capital to shareholders and give them a choice about asset allocation and efficient use of capital. In our opinion, shareholders will support our growth aspirations as we maintain fiscal discipline and create shareholder value," commented the Company's Chairman, Anthony Milewski.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers direct exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company owns over 2,980 Mt of physical cobalt and manages a portfolio of ten royalties and is acquiring the world's first producing cobalt nickel stream on the world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Mine. The Company intends to continue investing in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

