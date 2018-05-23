IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it has expanded its MarkitSERV Integrated Reporting solution to CME Group's Trade Repositories in Australia (ASIC) and Europe (EMIR).

Integrated Reporting, part of a suite of trade reporting services from MarkitSERV, supports multiple asset classes, repositories and jurisdictions. It provides a controlled and customizable solution for regulatory reporting, supplying clients with static data management, business rules, dashboards, workflow and reconciliation tools. The service accepts trade, pricing and collateral data from a range of trading venues, client systems, core MarkitSERV platforms and other IHS Markit services.

"Our global offering connects to multiple repositories and reporting regimes," said Julian Chesser, managing director and head of MarkitSERV in Asia. "Bringing CME Group to our comprehensive reporting service provides the choice, flexibility and efficiencies that we know our customers seek. We also help firms meet regulators' increasing demands for improved data quality through seamless aggregation of golden source transaction data, data enrichment, compliance rules and audit functions."

"CME Group is pleased to partner with IHS Markit to establish a best in class solution to help market participants with their derivatives trade reporting requirements, and the roll out of this integrated reporting solution from MarkitSERV is evidence of the growing demand for efficient and effective trade repository solutions," said Jonathan Thursby, executive director, head of global repository services, CME Group. "With trade repositories licensed in Australia, Canada, Europe and the United States, all offering efficient technology, dependable operations, low cost structure and global coverage, CME Group is well-placed to help our clients fulfil their reporting obligations."

MarkitSERV's reporting solutions cover all classes of OTC derivatives, exchange-traded derivatives, valuation and collateral reporting, and other fixed income products subject to regulatory reporting. In additional to EMIR and ASIC reporting regimes, it also covers Canada, Europe (MiFID II), Hong Kong (HKMA), Japan (JFSA), Singapore (MAS) and the United States (CFTC).

Integrated Reporting sources certain technology from Catena Technologies, a leading provider of web-based regulatory reporting and technology consultancy services.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

About CME Group(www.cmegroup.com)

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. Around the world, CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globexelectronic trading platform. CME Group also operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers through CME Clearing, which offers clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives. CME Group products and services ensure that businesses around the world can effectively manage risk and achieve growth.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT, Chicago Board of Trade, KCBT and Kansas City Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522006231/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

Alex Paidas, +1 212-205-7101

alex.paidas@ihsmarkit.com

or

Danny Cheung, +65 6439 6192

danny.cheung@ihsmarkit.com

or

Press Team, +1 303-305-8021

press@ihsmarkit.com