Passenger traffic up 11.3% YoY in Argentina further supported by growth across most countries of operations

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management and the tenth largest private sector airport operator worldwide based on passenger traffic, reported today its unaudited, consolidated results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018. Financial results are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

Revenues up 10.5% YoY to $390.9 million mainly driven by Argentina and Italy and to a lesser extent by Armenia and Uruguay

Growth across key operating metrics: Passenger traffic up 7.6% YoY to 19.6 million; Cargo volume increased 14.3% to 98.6 thousand tons; and Aircraft movements rose 4.0% to 213.4 thousand

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached 136.8 million, up 12.5% YoY

CEO Message

Commenting on the first quarter 2018 results, Mr. Martin Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación América Airports, noted: "We are pleased with our performance in the quarter as we executed well across the organization which led to Ex-IFRIC Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. Total passenger traffic increased almost 8% year-on-year and cargo was up 14%. Passenger traffic in Argentina, our core segment, rose over 11% in the period. This was further supported by solid growth across most of our countries of operations. We are also encouraged by the good traffic performance in Brazil as the economy continues to recover, with traffic up 2.4% year-on-year.

"When we look ahead to the rest of 2018, we are cautiously optimistic that we will generally see healthy dynamics and ongoing growth in our markets, although we expect slower domestic passenger traffic rates, principally in Argentina given the recent currency depreciation in the country. We anticipate this to be partially offset as the majority of our revenues in Argentina are dollar denominated.

"We have a clear vision for growth. In particular, we aim to expand capacity in Argentina and Italy to absorb the expected passenger traffic growth, while in Brazil our focus is on driving higher commercial revenues and international flights at Brasilia airport. We remain focused on executing our investment plan to further strengthen our platform for long-term success while providing the best experience to passengers traveling through our airports. At the same time, we continue to evaluate new projects in our concessions, which we look forward to sharing with you as they materialize."

Operating Financial Highlights (In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted) 1Q18 1Q17 % Var Passenger Traffic (Million Passengers) 19.6 18.3 7.6% Revenue 390.9 353.7 10.5% Aeronautical Revenues 204.8 187.1 9.5% Non-Aeronautical Revenues 186.1 166.6 11.7% Revenue excluding construction services 344.3 319.1 7.9% Operating Income 109.6 95.2 15.2% Operating Margin 28.0% 26.9% 113 bps Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent 26.5 32.5 -18.4% EPS (US$) 0.17 0.22 -22.7% Adjusted EBITDA 136.8 121.6 12.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.0% 34.4% 63 bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Services 39.6% 38.0% 160 bps Net Debt to LTM EBITDA1 1.99 1 Data for LTM EBITDA as of March 31, 2017 is not available as CAAP started consolidating its results in 2H16.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This announcement includes certain references to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income for the period before financial income, financial loss, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to Adjusted EBITDA as defined above divided by revenue.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA is defined, with respect to each segment, as income before financial income, financial loss, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization for such segment. Adjusted Segment EBITDA excludes certain items that are not considered part of Group's core operating results; specifically, financial income, financial loss, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization are not allocated to Group's reportable segments, except for the amortization of Brazil that is included in concession fees in cost of services, as it is related to the canon payed to Brazilian government for operating the airport concession in Brazil.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Excluding IFRIC excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA, excluding construction service revenues and costs, by total revenues less construction services revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under IFRS. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information and should note that these measures as calculated by the Company, may differ materially from similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Definitions and Concepts

Commercial Revenues: CAAP derives commercial revenue principally from fees resulting from warehouse usage (which includes cargo storage, stowage and warehouse services and related international cargo services), services and retail stores, duty free shops, car parking facilities, catering, hangar services, food and beverage services, retail stores, including royalties collected from retailers' revenue, and rent of space, advertising, fuel, airport counters, VIP lounges and fees collected from other miscellaneous sources, such as telecommunications, car rentals and passenger services, as shown on the table below.

Construction Services Revenues and Costs: Investments related to improvements and upgrades to be performed in connection with concession agreements are treated under the intangible asset model established by IFRIC 12. As a result, all expenditures associated with investments required by the concession agreements are treated as revenue generating activities given that they ultimately provide future benefits, and subsequent improvements and upgrades made to the concession are recognized as intangible assets based on the principles of IFRIC 12. The revenue and expense are recognized as profit or loss when the expenditures are performed. The cost for such additions and improvements to concession assets is based on actual costs incurred by CAAP in the execution of the additions or improvements, considering the investment requirements in the concession agreements. Through bidding processes, the Company contracts third parties to carry out such construction or improvement services. The amount of revenues for these services is equal to the amount of costs incurred plus a reasonable margin, which is estimated at an average of 3.0% to 5.0%.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world based on the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, it served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements relating to our future plans, projections, events or prospects are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believes," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: delays or unexpected casualties related to construction under our investment plan and master plans, our ability to generate or obtain the requisite capital to fully develop and operate our airports, general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in the geographic markets we serve, decreases in passenger traffic, changes in the fees we may charge under our concession agreements, inflation, depreciation and devaluation of the AR$, EUR, BRL, UYU, AMD or the PEN against the U.S. dollar, the early termination, revocation or failure to renew or extend any of our concession agreements, the right of the Argentine Government to buy out the AA2000 Concession Agreement, changes in our investment commitments or our ability to meet our obligations thereunder, existing and future governmental regulations, natural disaster-related losses which may not be fully insurable, terrorism in the international markets we serve, epidemics, pandemics and other public health crises and changes in interest rates or foreign exchange rates. The Company encourages you to review the 'Cautionary Statement' and the 'Risk Factor' sections of our Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC for additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences.

