Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell based therapies, today announced the closing of a global offering of 2,070,000 ordinary shares to purchasers in the United States, Europe and certain countries outside the United States and Europe, comprised of 568,500 ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at a price per ADS of $26.28, and 1,501,500 ordinary shares at a price per share of €22.29 (the "global offering"). Each ADS represents the right to receive one ordinary share. The number of ADSs and ordinary shares sold in the global offering reflects the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The gross proceeds to Celyad from the global offering amounted to approximately $54.4 million (approximately €46.1 million), before deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Celyad's ADSs are currently listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CYAD" and Celyad's ordinary shares are currently listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Bryan, Garnier Co. acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Bank Degroof Petercam NV acted as a co-manager for the private placement and LifeSci Capital LLC acted as a co-manager for the global offering. Kempen Co NV was Celyad's advisor in connection with the offering. No stabilization activity was undertaken in connection with the global offering.

The securities were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A final prospectus supplement dated May 17, 2018 relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on May 18, 2018 and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities can be obtained for free from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York, 10152, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com or Bryan, Garnier Co., Beaufort House, 15 Saint Botolph Street, London EC3A 7BB, United Kingdom, or by telephone at +44 20 7332 2500, or by email at info@bryangarnier.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is or would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Celyad

Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell based therapies. Celyad utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad's Natural Killer Receptor based T-Cell (NKR-T) platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a single dose escalation Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma). Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and Boston, Massachusetts. Celyad's ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

