Agfa-Gevaert: Agfa Graphics implements substantial price increase program for its prepress printing plates

Measures taken to offset sharp increases in aluminum prices

Mortsel, Belgium - May 23, 2018 - 7.45 a.m. CET

Today, Agfa Graphics announced a global price increase program for its prepress printing plates. Depending on the different contracts, markets and regions, substantial price increases of up to 10%, will be implemented immediately.

"Soaring prices of aluminum - the largest cost component of a printing plate - are the main reason for this decision," says Stefaan Vanhooren, President of Agfa Graphics. "However, thanks to the increased intrinsic recycle value of the used printing plates, the price increase will not necessarily result in a cost increase for our customers. We know our customers highly value Agfa Graphics' continuous investment in advanced prepress technology and related services - such as in the new launched ECO3 framework which stands for Economy, Ecology and Extra Convenience - which leads to substantial economic benefits in their print shop.
That is why we believe our customers will understand the rationale behind these exceptional price increase actions."

About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.
Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.
The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,443 million euro in 2017.
More info on Agfa can be found on: www.agfa.com (http://www.agfa.com/).

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com (mailto:viviane.dictus@agfa.com)

Press release in pdf format (http://hugin.info/133908/R/2194439/850034.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Agfa-Gevaert via Globenewswire

