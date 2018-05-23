CE marking and FDA 510(K) authorization obtained

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, announces the launch of JAZZ Evo, a new evolution of the JAZZ implant developed to respond to the constraints of vertebral fusion indications in adults.

Developed primarily to facilitate the treatment of degenerative pathologies in adults, JAZZ Evo is the first implant in a new range of JAZZ connectors to be launched at a steady rate over the next two years. The implant benefits from the intellectual property protection of the JAZZ range, a system for blocking the braid with a single screw, ensuring optimum clamping on the rod without damaging the braid. JAZZ Evo is available in three diameters representing 90% of diameters used in degenerative spine surgery and can be used with the JAZZ Passer Band, the braid specially designed for use in adults. Jazz Evo has already obtained CE marking and 510(K) authorization, demonstrating Implanet's know-how in an increasingly challenging regulatory climate, in particular with the reduction in the number of certification bodies.

Régis Le Couedic, Research and Development Director at Implanet, comments: "With the aim of permanent innovation, we work in close collaboration with surgeons to develop our range and optimize the design of the JAZZ implant in order to make it even easier to use. JAZZ Evo embodies Implanet's approach of targeting the market of degenerative disease in adults. Surgeons are often concerned about the invasive aspect of implants and the reduced size of JAZZ Evo means that its use makes surgery less invasive while also reducing the volume of metal implanted. Like all of our range, JAZZ Evo is a snap-on, auto-stable implant, which makes it easier to position. These features are protected by existing patents."

Ludovic Lastennet, Chief Executive Officer of Implanet, comments: "JAZZ Evo responds to the issues facing surgeons and patients as well as budgetary concerns, which should allow us to benefit from a major competitive advantage. It is with this in mind that JAZZ Evo has been designed. As previously announced, we are maintaining our pace of innovation with the launch of one product per quarter in order to keep up with our more rapid growth in the US, French, German and UK markets, which we now target directly. Having demonstrated the medical value of JAZZ in paediatric deformity, with JAZZ Evo we have started to roll out our JAZZ technology in the promising market of degenerative spine disease in adults. This implant represents the first link in a range of JAZZ connectors dedicated exclusively to degenerative spine surgery in adults, a market worth $2.5 billion, four to five times the size of the deformity market1

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 46 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

