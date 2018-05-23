WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Wood Wins Contract for Biotech Facility

23 May 2018

Wood wins contracts for Teva Biotech facility in Germany

Wood has been awarded a $US multi-million contract by TEVA Biotech GmbH to provide engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning and qualification (EPCmQ) for a new biotechnological facility to be built in Ulm, Germany.

The plant will produce pharmaceutical ingredients from cell cultures in a new eight-storey building to be constructed within TEVA's existing biotechnology production site.

Wood EAAA Capital Projects Group will execute detailed design and procurements services for a lump sum fee, as well as construction management and commissioning/qualification services under a reimbursable contract. Expected completion will be 2020, while tech transfer is planned to begin in 2021.

Prior to this award, Wood completed basic design and an investment cost estimate for the same facility under a previous contract, which was awarded on a competitive basis.

Robin Watson, chief executive of Wood, said: "This contract reflects TEVA's trust in our ability to execute projects of this size in Germany and validates our global expertise in the development of active pharmaceutical ingredient facilities. We will draw upon our local knowledge, global resources, and four decades of experience working with the world's top drug manufacturers to deliver a state-of-the-art facility to TEVA."

This important contract increases Wood's share in the pharmaceutical market and enhances the company's scale and diversity in Europe.

-ends-

Note to Editors:

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of around $10 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets, including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, power & process, environment and infrastructure, clean energy, mining, nuclear, and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in. www.woodplc.com

For further information contact: press.office@woodplc.com