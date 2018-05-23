Data presented at American Thoracic Society meeting underpin the benefits of Spiolto Respimat for physical activity in COPD 1,2

Boehringer Ingelheim announced data which add to the growing body of evidence that show Spiolto (tiotropium/olodaterol) Respimat enables greater physical activity in patients living with COPD. VESUTO and OTIVATO data were presented during the American Thoracic Society meeting (ATS) and PHYSACTO data was recently published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.1,2,3

Activity-related breathlessness is a characteristic feature of COPD.5 It limits patients' exercise tolerance and has an impact on their daily activities, which can lead to a downward spiral of exercise avoidance and physical decline.5,6 Decreased activity results in patients experiencing further breathlessness during even lower levels of physical activity, leading to further worsening of their condition, and increasing the risk of disability and death.7 The internationally-recognised GOLD 2018 Strategy recommends maintaining or increasing physical activity for all COPD patients, regardless of disease severity.4

"It is of paramount importance that people with COPD remain as active as possible to minimise the impact of the disease on their daily lives," said Professor Thierry Troosters, Head of the Research Group for Cardiovascular and Respiratory Rehabilitation, University of Leuven, Belgium and principal investigator for the PHYSACTO study. "The VESUTO, OTIVATO, and PHYSACTO studies collectively show how tiotropium/olodaterol, a LAMA/LABA therapy, makes it easier for people with COPD to engage in physical activity by reducing symptoms and difficulty related to physical activity, thus improving their ability to exercise."

"Breathlessness is one of the hardest symptoms I deal with, but I try to do something active every day," said Simon Barson, who has been living with COPD for 10 years. "Even though I get myself extremely exhausted when I cycle or walk, I do it anyway because I know I'll get my breath back. I always feel better when I have exercised than when I have not."

Recently presented and published study data include:

The VESUTO study examined the efficacy of tiotropium/olodaterol on lung hyperinflation, exercise capacity and physical activity compared with tiotropium alone, in Japanese patients. 2 In VESUTO , tiotropium/olodaterol therapy demonstrated a significant improvement in hyperinflation compared with tiotropium, and showed a potential enhancement of exercise capacity in COPD patients. 2

study examined the efficacy of tiotropium/olodaterol on lung hyperinflation, exercise capacity and physical activity compared with tiotropium alone, in Japanese patients. In VESUTO , tiotropium/olodaterol therapy demonstrated a significant improvement in hyperinflation compared with tiotropium, and showed a potential enhancement of exercise capacity in COPD patients. The OTIVATO study examined the effect of tiotropium/olodaterol versus tiotropium alone on breathlessness in patients with COPD during a 3-minute constant speed shuttle test, to assess exertional breathlessness during walking. 1 In OTIVATO , tiotropium/olodaterol significantly reduced the intensity of breathlessness during walking compared to tiotropium alone. 1

study examined the effect of tiotropium/olodaterol versus tiotropium alone on breathlessness in patients with COPD during a 3-minute constant speed shuttle test, to assess exertional breathlessness during walking. In OTIVATO , tiotropium/olodaterol significantly reduced the intensity of breathlessness during walking compared to tiotropium alone. The PHYSACTO study assessed the effects of tiotropium/olodaterol alone or in combination with 8 weeks of exercise training on exercise capacity and levels of physical activity in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD.3,8 In PHYSACTO, tiotropium/olodaterol with or without exercise training increased exercise capacity in people with moderate to severe COPD significantly compared to those receiving placebo.3,8 A 12-week self-management behaviour modification programme was included for all four groups to provide an optimal environment for translating improvements in exercise capacity into increases in daily activity.3,8

These new data build on results from the MORACTO and TORRACTO 1&2 studies, and together demonstrate that tiotropium/olodaterol significantly reduces lung hyperinflation, reduces breathlessness during exercise and improves exercise endurance time enabling greater physical activity in patients living with COPD.1,2,3,9,10 The OTIVATO and PHYSACTO trials are part of the large-scale TOviTO Phase III clinical trial programme investigating the efficacy and safety of tiotropium/olodaterol Respimat in COPD.11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20

