Allscripts Sunrise powers The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust to transform delivery of care

DUDLEY, United Kingdom, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has launched the Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sunrise solution as the foundation for its new health information system. The organisation selected the Sunrise platform in late 2016 and has completed an on-time deployment of electronic observations, vital signs and Sunrise Mobility.

Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust comprises 3 hospital sites with approximately 650 beds-Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, the Guest Outpatient Centre in Dudley and the Corbett Outpatient Centre in Stourbridge, serving a population of around 450,000.

The deployment is part of the highly configurable integrated suite of solutions that provides administrative, clinical, primary and social care data sharing solutions across the Trust and its health economy stakeholders. Allscripts integrated solutions offer clinician-specific workflows to help drive adoption of clinical decision support and improve patient outcomes.

This follows the successful First of Type deployment on 9 May of a Proof of Concept to general practitioners in the community to demonstrate the ability to share data across the health economy and provides a platform to Integrate Sunrise and dbMotion in the forthcoming months. The dbMotion Solution aggregates data from disparate source systems, harmonises the information, and delivers it in a usable and actionable format at the point of care, within the provider's native and familiar workflow.

"Within hours of going live, we saw a meaningful impact on patient care and clinical safety," said Dr Julian Hobbs - Medical Director of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust. "The partnership between The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and Allscripts will enable us to continue to develop integrated models of care for our patient population and equip us with a sound platform of clinical decision support and a maturing EPR roadmap."

"Dudley Group have delivered exceptional care to my family for generations," said Steven Brain, Allscripts UK Managing Director. "Having grown up in the Dudley area, I know just how vital their services are to the expansive community they serve. Allscripts is honoured to work in partnership with the Trust leadership to provide the digital tools they need to provide continually improving care."

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com (http://www.allscripts.com/), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/allscripts), YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/AllscriptsTV) and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog (http://blog.allscripts.com/).

© 2018 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

For more information contact:

Investors :

Danielle Protexter

312-386-6779

danielle.protexter@allscripts.com (mailto:danielle.protexter@allscripts.com)

Media:

Concetta Rasiarmos

312-447-2466

concetta.rasiarmos@allscripts.com (mailto:concetta.rasiarmos@allscripts.com)