The government was too slow to spot mounting financial problems at troubled public sector outsourcing company Carillion, according to a report that reveals the Cabinet Office decided the contractor was not "high risk" even as it neared insolvency. The parliamentary public accounts committee, which produced the report, also warned that Carillion's collapse indicates that too many public works contracts are concentrated in the hands of a few private firms. - Guardian UK organisations were handed a ...

