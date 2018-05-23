Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2018) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) is pleased to announce that the company is planning to commence operations shortly on its numerous cobalt properties located in the vicinity of the Ontario cobalt camp.

Cruz Director, Seth Kay, stated, "We are very excited at the prospect of starting up operations on our properties located within the Cobalt camp of Ontario. We anticipate multiple areas to be worked on as we have flow through funds on hand and plan to be active in Ontario shortly."

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's five separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 1,265 acre Coleman cobalt prospect, the 900 acre Johnson cobalt prospect, the 4,980 acre Hector cobalt prospect, the 1,580 acre Bucke cobalt prospect and now the 10,556 Lorraine cobalt prospect. The company's BC prospects include the 15,219 acre War Eagle cobalt prospect and the 11,821 acre Purcell prospect. Cruz's USA projects include the 1,940 acre Chicken Hawk prospect in Montana and the 880 acre Idaho Star prospect.

