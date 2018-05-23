Personetics' David Sosna and BGL BNP Paribas' Josselin Hébert to Present the Case for Proactive Money Management at Money20/20

PARIS, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Money20/20 Europe will be held in Amsterdam, 4-6 June 2018. The presentation by Personetics and BGL BNP Paribas will take place on Wednesday, the 6th of June at 4:20 pm in The Lion's Den.

AI-powered Proactive Money Management will be the topic of a joint presentation by Josselin Hébert, Head of Business Innovation & Digital Change at BGL BNP Paribas, and David Sosna, Co-founder and CEO of Personetics at Money20/20 Europe.

Proactive Money Management enables banks to deliver timely and relevant bite-sized tips and advice that help customers control of their day-to-day finances, make better decisions about their money, and take small but tangible steps towards better financial health.

"Most people simply don't have the time, knowledge, or patience to deal with their finances. The intersection of cognitive technology and open banking presents a unique opportunity for financial services providers to help customers with proactive money management tools that are highly-personalized, forward-looking, and tightly integrated into the everyday banking experience," said Personetics Co-founder and CEO David Sosna.

Josselin Hébert, Head of Business Innovation & Digital Change at BGL BNP Paribas, will share the bank's vision and lessons learned from the collaboration with Personetics to deliver personalized insights and guidance to the bank's customers.

Personetics will also take part in BNP Paribas Startup Square at VivaTech 2018 on May 24-26 in Paris and showcase AI-powered cognitive banking applications that drive personalization of the banking experience

About BGL BNP Paribas

BGL BNP Paribas (www.bgl.lu) is one of the largest banks in Luxembourg and part of the BNP Paribas Group. It offers an especially wide range of financial products and bancassurance solutions to individuals, professionals, businesses and private banking clients. At end 2017, the BNP Paribas Group employed around 3,700 people in Luxembourg, of which 2,379 at BGL BNP Paribas.

In 2017, the international magazine Euromoney named BGL BNP Paribas "Best Bank in Luxembourg" for the second year in a row.

About Personetics

Personetics' Cognitive Banking Brain is used by the world's largest financial institutions to transform everyday banking into personalized interactions that help customers take control of their finances and reach their financial goals.

Featuring a unique combination of built-in financial intelligence and advanced cognitive capabilities, Personetics solutions make AI-powered banking a reality for over 45 million customers today - providing real-time personalized guidance, automating financial decisions, and simplifying money management.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Twenty Company to Watch by American Banker and BAI.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com.