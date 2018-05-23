Wealth management group St. James's Place announced on Wednesday that, as part of its planned succession arrangements, Sarah Bates had decided to retire as chair and as a director of the company. The FTSE 100 firm said Iain Cornish, currently the senior independent director, would become chair, and Roger Yates would be appointed as the senior independent director. It said it was also in the advanced stages of a process to appoint a new independent non-executive director to the board. Bates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...