BBA Aviation has agreed to buy fuel and fuel-related services supplier EPIC Fuels for a cash consideration of $88.1m. The consideration represents an expected year one earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation multiple of 11.7x pre- acquisition related expenses of around $1.2m and EPIC is expected to achieve BBA's return on invested capital target threshold of 12% by year three. EPIC provides services at 205 privately owned independent fixed-based operator (FBO) locations, ...

