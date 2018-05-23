ChinaPay Partners with Computop to Provide Global Payments Services

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Computop, a leading global Payment Service Provider (PSP), announces a partnership with ChinaPay, the stately Chinese bank for e-commerce payments and China's most prominent payment service provider.

To facilitate Chinese merchant transactions to customers outside of China's borders Computop will provide its payment platform Computop Paygate. The server-based payment solution enables customers to use their preferred Alternative Payment Methods (APM) in their domestic currency, when buying goods online. Computop Paygate verifies and consolidates transactions and processes payments in Europe, North and South America and in a second step also in India and Southeast Asia.

Computop was chosen because of the open architecture of the software which enables it to be deployed across multiple territories. The included APM's are: EPS, Giropay, iDEAL, SOFORT Banking, Bancontact, Przelewy24, SEPA, TrustPay, QIWI, MyBank, POLi, Finnish Online Banking, paysafecard, AstroPay direct, SafetyPay, and Skrill.

A ChinaPay manager demonstrated; "The reason to work with the Computop cross border Payment solution is because it enables us to offer China based merchants with a secure, cost effective and flexible method of selling their goods and services to customers outside of China using their preferred method of payment."

Mr. Andre Malinowski, Managing Director Computop China, and cross border payment expert said, "We believe that trade will flourish, because customers will be able to use their payment method of choice, and merchants will receive funds quickly and securely via their existing trusted finance partner with minimal transaction costs and maximum security."

ChinaPay further emphasized, "Computop is enabling ChinaPay to expand the services by creating access to consumers outside of China in a quick, secure and low cost manner. Consumers may use their preferred domestic Alternative Payment Methods to buy goods from Chinese merchants in a transparent and fraud free transaction. Merchants will be able to retain their existing finance relationship with ChinaPay and so incur no incremental cost while expanding their market overseas."

About Computop

As one of the very first payment service providers, Computop offers its customers around the world local and innovative cross border solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The Computop Paygate payment platform enables seamless integrated payment processes for e-commerce, at POS and on mobile devices. With this internally developed software, retailers and service providers have the flexibility and freedom to choose from over 250 payment methods enabling them to specifically tailor their payment options per country.

Computop, a global player with its head office in Germany and locations in China, England and the USA, has been servicing large international companies in the service, retail, mobility, gaming and travel industries for more than 20 years. These companies include global brands such as Bigpoint, C&A, Fossil, the entire Otto Group, Sixt and Swarovski. Computop also provides it payment system to banks and financial service providers as a white-label solution. Through its customer network and collaboration with the global marketplace Rakuten, Computop processes commercial payment transactions for more than 15,000 retailers annually, with a combined value of USD 31 billion. With its individual and secure solutions, Computop makes a major contribution to the future of international payment processing.

About Shanghai UnionPay Electronic Payment Service Co., Ltd. (ChinaPay)

Established in 1999, Shanghai UnionPay Electronic Payment Service Co., Ltd. (ChinaPay) is the only authorized entity in the UnionPay system for Internet payment and mobile payment services. It owns the construction and operation rights of the "ChinaPay" brand and is committed to domestic and international merchants in various industries provide secure, convenient, and efficient online payment and value-added payment services for bank cards.