Zoopla, USwitch and PrimeLocation owner ZPG, which recently agreed to a £2.2bn takeover by US private equity firm Silver Lake, reported a 41% rise in adjusted first-half earnings on Wednesday. In the six months to the end of March, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased to £63.4m from £45m as revenue grew 33% to £156.9m. Revenue from the property business was up 34% to £74.9m thanks to acquisitions and a strong performance across all verticals, ...

