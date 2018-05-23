Ideal for IoT M2M Fixed Sites, Highly Resilient Solution Combines CPN's LTE Gateway with Industry -leading Hughes 9502 BGAN Modem

CPN Satellite Services GmbH, a pioneer of innovative solutions for mobile satellite communications today announced the release of one of the world's most advanced LTE-BGAN M2M Dual Mode Terminal. Combining CPN's high quality integrated cellular LTE gateway with the industry-leading Hughes 9502 satellite BGAN M2M modem, the all IP solution is packaged in a ruggedized enclosure with battery back-up, ideal for IoT M2M fixed site locations.

The new generation terminal significantly increases reliability for sites transmitting high-value data, whether in urban or rural environments, providing resilient L-band BGAN connectivity for periods when the primary LTE connection is congested or unavailable. Furthermore, it features intelligent IP routing during the failover process, and separate modem power supplies for high reliability.

"The combination of the world's most successful BGAN M2M Terminal from Hughes with an industrial grade LTE gateway, protected with the well-known CPN IP67 Enclosure against harsh weather conditions, is a real breakthrough in the urban and rural IoT world," said Tom Nicolai, general manager of CPN Satellite Services GmbH. "Connecting cellular networks to the satellite BGAN network of Inmarsat with the dual mode operation of our newest solution will enable new IoT-projects around the globe, where reliable communication and a secure fall-back for local LTE networks is needed."

Developed to withstand harsh weather conditions, the LTE-BGAN Terminal is ideal for unattended sites equipped for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) or M2M applications, such as midstream pipeline operations and a range of environmental applications including wind farms, forestry monitoring and surveillance.

"This novel solution demonstrates Hughes continuing commitment to drive solutions that expand broadband services across the globe at an affordable cost," said Graham Avis, vice president and general manager at Hughes San Diego. "It addresses the IoT ecosystem requirement for high availability and customized M2M solutions for both rural and urban environments."

-More-

CPN Satellite Services and Hughes Announce LTE-BGAN M2M Dual Mode Terminal, pg. 2

The LTE-BGAN M2M Dual Mode Terminal with Battery Back-up is available now through CPN Satellite Services Visit www.cpn.de to learn more.

About CPN

CPN Satellite Services GmbH is specialized in innovative solutions for mobile satellite communication for 29 years. We stand out due to our comprehensive and service-oriented offer of services. Our clientele are well known national and international companies, first aid organizations and media companies. We are one of the pioneers in the market and offer innovative solutions for mobile satellite communication since 1989. Our company philosophy is focused on the individual demands of our customers. We offer consultation, realization of projects and trainings as well as After Sales Support. CPN has proven its joy for innovation with the CPN Enclosure, as an example for their in-house developments. For additional information about CPN Satellite Services, please visit www.cpn.de.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.2 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @Hughes_Corp on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2018 CPN Satellite Services GmbH

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005578/en/

Contacts:

CPN Satellite Services GmbH

Katja Hagedorn

0049 6723 91348-0

info@cpn.de