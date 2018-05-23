Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-05-23 / 11:15 *NOTIFICATION TO BONDHOLDERS* *Galapagos Holding S.A. Galapagos S.A.* *7.000% Senior Notes due 2022 ISIN Code: XS1071420027 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2021 ISIN Code: XS1071411547 5.375% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2021 ISIN Code: XS1071419524* We are pleased to invite you to the Investor Conference Call of Galapagos Holding S.A. *Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 4.30 pm CET (German Time), 3.30 pm GMT (British Time), 10.30 am EST (Eastern Standard Time)* Galapagos Holding S.A. will present Financial Information of Galapagos Group for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2018. The respective Financial Statements will be uploaded to the investor websites on May 30th, 2018. The conference call will be hosted by Ms. Andrea Teutenberg, Chief Financial Officer of Kelvion Group. Participants must register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial-In Numbers, Direct Event Passcode and unique Registrant ID. Call reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email the day prior to the event. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering. Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive Operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected. *Online Registration: *https://engage.vevent.com/rt/hx_group/index.jsp'seid=89 [1] Lines will be open approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. The conference call is scheduled to last approximately one hour and will be held in English. After the management's presentation you will have the opportunity to ask questions concerning the financial information as of March 31st 2018. If you have any questions regarding the conference call, please contact: Nicolas Zörner Antonis Tzanetis Nicolas.Zoerner@kelvion.com Tzanetis@triton-partners.com Kelvion Holding GmbH Galapagos S.A. Meesmannstrasse 103 2C, rue Albert Borschette 44807 Bochum, Germany 1246 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Tel.: +49 234 980 1563 Tel.: +352 26 753 111 End of Media Release Issuer: Triton Beratungsgesellschaft GmbH Key word(s): Finance 2018-05-23 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 688675 2018-05-23 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=54d61fde79503c31e6ee92b5e0e2af95&application_id=688675&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

