The US president warned that the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un set for 12 June in Singapore could be delayed. However, in remarks made overnight, Donald Trump also said it was very likely that the summit would still take place even if it was postponed. Trump issued the announcement during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who had travelled to Washington to prepare the summit with the US leader. Jae-in urged Trump not to let the opportunity to negotiate with North ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...