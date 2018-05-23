HEINEKEN International: Young researchers receive Heineken Young Scientists Awards

Awards ceremony

The 2018 Heineken Young Scientists Awards will be presented on Thursday 27 September 2018 during an extraordinary meeting of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences at the Muziekgebouw 't IJ concert hall in Amsterdam. The six biennial Heineken Prizes for Arts and Sciences will be presented on the same occasion. The Academy announced the names of the Heineken Prize winners in March and April.



About the Heineken Young Scientists Awards

The Heineken Young Scientists Awards offer vital encouragement to young researchers whose outstanding achievements set an example for other young scientists and scholars.

As of 2018, four awards will be conferred, one in each of the following domains: Humanities, Social Sciences, Medical/Biomedical Sciences and Natural Sciences.

Each of the winners receives a sculpture designed by Amsterdam-based artist Jeroen Henneman and EUR 10,000. The Heineken Prizes are funded by the Dr H.P. Heineken Foundation and the Alfred Heineken Fondsen Foundation.



Please find more information on all Heineken Prizes on our website knaw.nl/heinekenprijzen (http://knaw.nl/heinekenprijzen).