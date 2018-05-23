BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update



Market & Portfolio Performance



The MSCI Emerging Europe 10/40 Index fell by 4.1% in April 2018 (in US Dollar terms), following developments in Turkey and Russia. The Company outperformed the index over the period, with the NAV falling by 3.6% in US Dollar terms.



Markets in Turkey fell in April as the Turkish currency continued to weaken reflecting increasingly challenging economic conditions. Politics also remain an overhang with President Erdogan calling for an early presidential election, which came as a surprise to the market. Russian markets sold off as Russia faced new US sanctions targeting seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they own or control, 17 senior Russian government officials, and a state-owned Russian weapons trading company and its subsidiary, a Russian bank. US sanctions primarily targeted Russia's commodities sector.



On the other hand, markets in Greece saw strong performance in April as the Greek banks successfully passed the European Central Bank (ECB) stress test without having to raise fresh capital.



The portfolio's outperformance in April is predominantly attributed to the overweight to Greek financials and the short position in Turkey.



We funded additional positions in names such as a Sberbank and natural gas producer Novatek by taking partial profit in one of our strong performing Central European exposures Erste Bank.