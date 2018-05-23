sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Norsk Hydro: New board member in Hydro

The Corporate Assembly in Norsk Hydro ASA on Wednesday May 23 elected Liselott Kilaas as new member of Hydro's Board of Directors for a period of 2 years. Kilaas replaces Liv Monica Bargem Stubholt, who has been a member of the Hydro Board of Directors since 2010. The remaining 5 shareholder elected board members have been re-elected for a period of 2 years.

After Wednesday's election, the Board of Directors in Hydro consists of chair Dag Mejdell, deputy chair Irene Rummelhoff, Finn Jebsen, Thomas Schulz, Liselott Kilaas, Marianne Wiinholt, and the employee-elected board members Billy Fredagsvik, Sten Roar Martinsen and Svein Kåre Sund.

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



