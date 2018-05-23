Following the continuous growth of F&L's audit practice and increasing demand for audit services, the F&L group has created a separate autonomous company which will conduct all existing and future client audits.

As well as an increase in demand for Audit and Statutory Accounting services, the new company F&L Corporate Reporting Services Limited (F&L CRS) has been created in response to the worldwide movement towards segregated and independent audit firms and recent EU legislation around the subjects of rotation, the provision of non-audit services and best practice principles. It is therefore an important and positive step forward in the development of F&L.

Newly appointed F&L CRS Managing Director Louise Morriss said, "We are confident this development will allow us to better compete with other, often larger audit firms who perhaps don't possess such independence and autonomy. That said, F&L CRS will continue to be part of the F&L "family" of companies and audit personnel will remain as before. We are excited to take the next step on this journey and continuously look for ways in which we can grow and improve client service."

About Fitzgerald Law

F&L is a foreign direct investment-driven full service advisory firm with offices in the US and UK and affiliates in over 40 countries. They are a uniquely valuable resource for North American companies, providing advice when they set up in the UK and continuing to support them as their EMEA operations grow. F&L sets itself apart from other firms by employing the best people in the industry and through the range of services it provides, including tax, accounting, audit, financial advice, employee benefits, payroll, legal and HR. Specialist teams work together to help clients meet their obligations and solve their problems. They are dedicated yet flexible in their approach and strive to build lasting relationships with the people they advise.

Related Links:

www.fitzandlaw.com

https://www.fitzandlaw.com/contact-us/our-people/louise-morriss

https://www.linkedin.com/in/louise-morriss-aca-fcca-81709a30/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005087/en/

Contacts:

Fitzgerald Law

Brooke Twist, +44 (0)20 3897 3326

btwist@fitzandlaw.com

Kirstie Leadley, +44 (0)7988 719736

kleadley@fitzandlaw.com

Jamie Richardson, +44 (0)7515 998109

jrichardson@fitzandlaw.com