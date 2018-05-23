ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 22, 2018 to appoint Ann Godbehere as a Director of the Company with effect from May 23, 2018, the following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Ann Godbehere is currently a Non-executive Director of UBS AG and UBS Group AG (such appointments held since 2009 and 2014 respectively), and a Non-executive Director of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited (such appointments held since 2010). She was appointed Senior Independent Director of Rio Tinto plc in 2017. She served as a Non-executive Director of Prudential plc from 2007 to 2017 and British American Tobacco from 2011 to April 2018.

There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive.

Note: Pursuant to the announcement made on March 15, 2018, Ann Godbehere will serve as a member of the Audit Committee with effect from May 23, 2018.

May 23, 2018

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.