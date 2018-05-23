Mr Li Feng, Chairman & CEO, CMI Ltd; Mr Song Yaoming, Minister, Economic and Commercial Office, Chinese Embassy, Japan; Mr Takagi Seiji, Director General, International Affairs, Global Strategy Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan; Mr Jian Qin, Executive V.P., China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd.; Mr Akira Hamada, Country Head, CMI, Japan Office.



TOKYO, May 23, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - China Mobile International Limited (CMI) hosted the opening ceremony of its Japan office in Tokyo, Japan. Mr. Song Yaoming, Minister of Economic and Commercial Office, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Japan, Mr. Takagi Seiji, Director General for International Affairs, Global Strategy Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Mr. Jian Qin, Executive Vice President of China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd., and Mr. Li Feng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile International Limited.Mr. Song Yaoming mentioned, "The 2020 Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo, which will predictably bring many business opportunities to Japan. And the number of tourists from all over the world, especially China, will increase significantly. Communications services are becoming one of the key development priorities in Japan's infrastructure construction. The establishment of the CMI Japan office will not only provide convenience for Chinese and Japanese companies to expand their businesses, but also provide the tourists more preferential roaming charges and better services. I hope that Japanese companies will take the opportunity to learn more about China Mobile and explore cooperation opportunities with China Mobile."Mr. Takagi Seiji added, "While government support is important, enterprises are principal in strengthening the telecommunications cooperation between two countries. Japanese telecom companies are actively engaged in China and are working globally with Chinese enterprises. Chinese companies have also been active within Japan. We believe that CMI, a subsidiary of China Mobile with the world's largest subscriber base, establishing its Japan office to strive to move forward in Japan is about the right time."Mr. Jian Qin said, "This is the year of the 40th anniversary of the Sino-Japanese Treaty of Peace and Friendship this year. During a visit to Japan earlier this month, Prime Minister Li Keqiang indicated that China and Japan now have many new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation, as both countries are strongly complementary in economies. We should further strengthen collaboration in key areas such as energy conservation, environmental protection, technology innovation, high-end manufacturing, finance, sharing economy, health care etc. and we should positively explore possibilities for cooperation in 'the Belt and Road', and jointly develop third-party marketplaces. Trade and economic relations between China and Japan are inseparable from the connectivity of Internet. The establishment of Japan office will promote interrelation of information and communications infrastructure, and strengthen cooperation in emerging technologies such as 5G and IoT. This will not only provide localized and high-quality telecommunications services for overseas Chinese enterprises, but also build a communication bridge for Japanese companies to access China, as well as all Asian and European countries along the 'the Belt and Road'."Information and communications technology is developing at a breakneck pace in today's hyper-connected world. In view of that, China Mobile is executing on its "Big Connectivity" strategy, which outlines China Mobile's ambition to globalise its business to meet increasing global demands in data consumption. To provide competitive international telecommunication services to the 890 million China Mobile subscribers, CMI is continuously accelerating its pace in expanding global network deployment and scale of connectivity. The company presently owns 40 submarine and terrestrial cables, 138 PoPs, and expects to complete 10 global Internet data centres (IDC) construction in 3 years. In Asia, CMI has launched 41 PoPs, providing transmission, IPVPN and Internet services. CMI also participated in the construction of the NCP and SJC2 submarine cable systems, and facilitated large capacity connection within Asia Pacific. In future, CMI will continue to participate in the construction of international communications facilities, provide high-quality connectivity services for operators and enterprises, and strive to become a trustworthy partner.About CMIChina Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Mobile. China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Mobile. China Mobile is now the largest telecom operator in the world by network scale and subscriber base and is among the top in terms of market capitalization and brand value.To provide better services to meet the growing demand in the international telecommunications market, China Mobile established a subsidiary, CMI, in December 2010, mainly responsible for the operation of international business. Leveraging on the strong support by China Mobile, CMI provides a full range of comprehensive international telecommunications services which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC services and Value-Added Business across the globe.Headquartered in Hong Kong, CMI has expanded its footprint to 20 countries across different regions.Source: China Mobile International Ltd