SMA says its new product will offer digital services such as monitoring and automatic notifications to perform maintenance as well as offering an emergency supply system. According to analysts, the varied applications of new inverters signal an increasingly competitive marketplace.German PV inverter manufacturer SMA will launch its latest battery inverter - Sunny Boy Storage 3.7/5.0/6.0 - in June. SMA's latest offering features enhanced digital services as inverter manufacturers strive to differentiate their products in a competitive market. Up to three batteries can be connected to the battery ...

