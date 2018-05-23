Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest channel optimization study on the luxury products manufacturing industry. A leading luxury products manufacturer wanted to understand the latest retail industry trends and anticipate the future customer behavior.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005620/en/

Channel Optimization Helps A Leading Luxury Products Manufacturer Gain Insights into Ways to Offer Optimal Customer Service Experiences. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the channel optimization experts at Quantzig,"Channel optimization helps firms to efficiently manage customer data and rationalize workflow efficiencies."

The global luxury products market includes end-user products like fragrances, fashion, cosmetics, drinks, watches, and jewelry. The growth of the luxury products industry is impacted by the advent of visionary luxury customer segments, altering consumer behaviors, and growing international travel. Also, factors such as the advances in online markets and the growing preference of premium products over cost-effective products will subsidize to the growth of the luxury products industry. As a result, firms working in this manufacturing space are analyzing the modern retail industry trends to enhance their prices and ranges to guarantee balanced growth for both local and international markets.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The channel optimization solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to find the channel usage pattern and plan strong channel optimization strategies to uphold optimal performance at all customer checkpoints. The client was able to reduce wait times and cater to the requirements of the customers more efficiently.

This channel optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain insights into ways to offer optimal customer service experiences

Get a better understanding of diverse customer segments

To know more about the benefits of channel optimization, speak to an expert

This channel optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Keeping track of the customers in terms of their channel usage, predisposition, and behavior

Making use of social media platforms to reach out to the customers

To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research, request a proposal

View the channel optimization study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/luxury-products-channel-optimization

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005620/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us