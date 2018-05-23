The "European Heat Pump Market and Statistics Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Good news from the heat pump industry! EHP market outlook and statistics review reveals a growing market for the 3rd year in a row. Benefiting from a favorable construction sector and an increasing appetite for renewable energy and energy efficiency, the EU heat pump markets have grown by 12% or nearly 1 million heat pumps.
The report shows that just in 2016, 1 million HPs contributed:
- 33.2 GW storage capacity
- 16.2 TWh useful heat generated
- 10.2 TWh renewable energy integrated
- 6 TWh auxiliary electricity used
- 2.6 Mt CO2 emissions saved
- 13.1 TWh final energy saved
In general, 10 million HPs deployed until now all over Europe generated:
- 333 GW storage capacity
- 165 TWh useful heat generated
- 106 TWh renewable energy
- 59.3 TWh auxiliary electricity used
- 27.1 Mt CO2s emission saved
- 135 TWh final energy saved
Experts predict a continuing growth of around 15% annually. This means that the installed stock will double within the next 6-7 years and a second time by around 2030. This organic growth will result in a 36% cost reduction by 2030. If additional technology development kicks in and market framework conditions are adjusted, cost reduction rates will occur sooner. However, that high level of heat pump advancement on European markets won't be fast enough to decarbonize heating and cooling sector.
The EHP Market and Statistics Report 2017 features:
- 2016 sales figures on 21 European countries
- EU policy trends
- Industry trends
- EHPA Forecast until 2019 for all 21 countries
Key Topics Covered:
1. European Heat Pump Market and Statistics Report 2016 Executive Summary
2. European Energy Trends
3 Industry and Technology Trends
4 European Heat Pump Statistics
5 Focus reports on selected European markets
Annex I - EHPA sales data acquisition and processing methodology
Annex II - EHPA heat pump statistics: questionnaire
Annex III - Consolidated sales of heat pump units 2005-2016
Annex IV -Tables, Glossary, list of figures, list of tables
Companies Mentioned
- Airwell France
- AjTech
- Alpha-Innotec
- Atlantic
- Baxi
- Bosch
- CTC
- Demplex
- Enermix
- Enervent
- Eurofred Group
- IVT
- Innova
- Junkers
- Jm
- LG
- Lmpss
- Mastertherm
- Metro Therm
- Midea
- Mitsubishi
- Oilon Home
- PZP Heating
- Panasonic
- Pilpit
- SVK
- Sanyo
- Saunier DUval
- Scanvarm
- Sharp
- Toshiba
- Ultimate
- Wolf
- Yack
- Zaegel Held
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2mzl7w/european_heat?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005673/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Pumps