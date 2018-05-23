The "European Heat Pump Market and Statistics Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Good news from the heat pump industry! EHP market outlook and statistics review reveals a growing market for the 3rd year in a row. Benefiting from a favorable construction sector and an increasing appetite for renewable energy and energy efficiency, the EU heat pump markets have grown by 12% or nearly 1 million heat pumps.



The report shows that just in 2016, 1 million HPs contributed:

33.2 GW storage capacity

16.2 TWh useful heat generated

10.2 TWh renewable energy integrated

6 TWh auxiliary electricity used

2.6 Mt CO2 emissions saved

13.1 TWh final energy saved

In general, 10 million HPs deployed until now all over Europe generated:

333 GW storage capacity

165 TWh useful heat generated

106 TWh renewable energy

59.3 TWh auxiliary electricity used

27.1 Mt CO2s emission saved

135 TWh final energy saved

Experts predict a continuing growth of around 15% annually. This means that the installed stock will double within the next 6-7 years and a second time by around 2030. This organic growth will result in a 36% cost reduction by 2030. If additional technology development kicks in and market framework conditions are adjusted, cost reduction rates will occur sooner. However, that high level of heat pump advancement on European markets won't be fast enough to decarbonize heating and cooling sector.



The EHP Market and Statistics Report 2017 features:

2016 sales figures on 21 European countries

EU policy trends

Industry trends

EHPA Forecast until 2019 for all 21 countries

Key Topics Covered:



1. European Heat Pump Market and Statistics Report 2016 Executive Summary



2. European Energy Trends



3 Industry and Technology Trends



4 European Heat Pump Statistics



5 Focus reports on selected European markets



Annex I - EHPA sales data acquisition and processing methodology

Annex II - EHPA heat pump statistics: questionnaire

Annex III - Consolidated sales of heat pump units 2005-2016

Annex IV -Tables, Glossary, list of figures, list of tables

