QMC Hires SGS Canada for Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC PINK: QMCQF) (QMC.V) ("QMC" or "the Company") is pleased to report that it has engaged SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") to provide technical support and consulting services for the company's 2018 field exploration and drilling program at the Irgon Lithium Mine Property, located within the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field, S.E. Manitoba. SGS will provide an experienced team of engineers and geoscientists with significant technical expertise pertaining to lithium pegmatite exploration and development, who will review existing documents and geological modelling of the historical data and will provide guidance to QMC on the upcoming 2018 field program and drilling campaign.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/695267/QMC_Quantum_Minerals_Corp_Logo.jpg )



The data acquired through the 2018 exploration program recommended by SGS will be used by SGS to compile a NI43-101 compliant technical report, which is expected to confirm and potentially increase the non-NI43-101 compliant historical reported resource of 1.2 million tons of 1.51% Li 2 O within the Irgon Dike. In addition, the technical report will provide an estimate on the size of the other spodumene-bearing pegmatite dikes currently identified on the Irgon Lithium Mine Property, such as the Mapetre and the Central pegmatite dikes.

HISTORICAL RESOURCE

Between 1953-1954, the Lithium Corporation of Canada Limited drilled 25 holes into the Irgon Dike and subsequently reported a historical resource estimate of 1.2 million tons grading 1.51% Li 2 0 over a strike length of 365 meters and to a depth of 213 meters (Northern Miner, Vol. 41, no.19, Aug. 4, 1955, p.3). This historical resource is documented in a 1956 Assessment Report by B. B. Bannatyne for the Lithium Corporation of Canada Ltd. (Manitoba Assessment Report No. 94932). This historical estimate is believed to be based on reasonable assumptions, and neither the company nor the QP has any reason to contest the document's relevance and reliability. The detailed channel sampling and a subsequent drill program will be required to update this historical resource to current NI 43-101 standards. Historic metallurgical tests reported an 87% recovery from which a concentrate averaging 5.9% Li 2 O was obtained.

During this historical 1950-era work program, a complete mining plant was installed onsite, designed to process 500 tons of ore per day, and a three-compartment shaft was sunk to a depth of 74 meters. On the 61-metre level, lateral development was extended off the shaft for a total of 366 meters of drifting, from which six crosscuts transected the dike. The work was suspended in 1957 awaiting a more favourable market for lithium oxides, and, at this time, the mine buildings were removed.

The mineral reserve cited above is presented as a historical estimate and uses historical terminology which does not conform to current NI43-101 standards. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Although the historical estimates are believed to be based on reasonable assumptions, they were calculated prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101. These historical estimates do not meet current standards as defined under sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101; consequently, the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bruce E. Goad, P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company

QMC is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal and resource properties of merit. The Company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company's properties are located in Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Balraj Mann

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact:

Tel: (604) 601-2018Iemail:info@qmcminerals.comIweb:http://www.qmcminerals.com