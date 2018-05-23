China Information Technology, Inc.: CNIT to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / China Information Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNIT), a leading provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, today announced that it will present at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4, 2018, at 8:00 AM PST in track 4 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

CNIT's management team will be giving the presentation and be available to meet with investors throughout the conference. The 8th LD Micro Invitational conference will be held from June 4th to June 6th, 2018. Conference registered investors may schedule one-on-one meetings via the meeting schedule system on LD Micro website or email Investor Relations at CNIT@dgipl.com.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About China Information Technology, Inc.

China Information Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNIT) is a leading cloud-based ad terminal and service provider of digital advertising distribution network and new media resource sharing platform in the Out-of-Home Advertising Market of China. CNIT provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on the ad display terminals. Connecting cloud-based ad terminal owners, advertisers, and consumers, CNIT builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Terminal - Cloud Services - Taoping Web" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

