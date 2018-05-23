ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Directorate Change
London, May 23
Royal Dutch Shell plc
DIRECTORATE CHANGE - SECTION 430 (2B) COMPANIES ACT 2006 DISCLOSURE
Further to the announcement by Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Company) on March 15, 2018, Hans Wijers, Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, stood down as a Director of the Company from the close of business of the Annual General Meeting held on May 22, 2018.
In accordance with Section 430 (2B) of the Companies Act 2006, the Company confirms that Hans Wijers will receive his base fee as a Non-executive Director of the Company of €135,000 per annum, and additional fees in respect of his position as Senior Independent Director (€55,000 per annum), Chair of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee (€35,000 per annum) and as a member of the Nomination and Succession Committee (€12,000 per annum), on a pro-rata basis up to and including May 22, 2018. No other remuneration payment or payment for loss of office will be made.
