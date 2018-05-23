sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Directorate Change

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, May 23

Royal Dutch Shell plc

DIRECTORATE CHANGE - SECTION 430 (2B) COMPANIES ACT 2006 DISCLOSURE

Further to the announcement by Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Company) on March 15, 2018, Hans Wijers, Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, stood down as a Director of the Company from the close of business of the Annual General Meeting held on May 22, 2018.

In accordance with Section 430 (2B) of the Companies Act 2006, the Company confirms that Hans Wijers will receive his base fee as a Non-executive Director of the Company of €135,000 per annum, and additional fees in respect of his position as Senior Independent Director (€55,000 per annum), Chair of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee (€35,000 per annum) and as a member of the Nomination and Succession Committee (€12,000 per annum), on a pro-rata basis up to and including May 22, 2018. No other remuneration payment or payment for loss of office will be made.

May 23, 2018

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70


