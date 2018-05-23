AIM-quoted immunotherapies developer Scancell Holdings has been granted a European patent for its Moditope platform by the European Patent Office. Coming into effect on 13 June, the patent will provide Scancell "broad protection" for its pipeline of Moditope vaccines, including any citrullinated epitopes for the treatment of cancer, including in all major European territories. Scancell has filed similar patents in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, South Africa and ...

