Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions since 2002, today announced that it is a Gold level sponsor of Ribbon Perspectives18 Annual Customer and Partner Summit, held June 3 7, 2018 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE. Perspectives18 brings together the foremost thought leaders, visionaries and decision makers in the software, service provider, channel partner and enterprise communities to share the latest trends, issues and opportunities affecting the communications landscape.

Perspectives18 includes a comprehensive agenda filled with activities and entertainment featuring top-tier keynote speakers and panelists from some of the most recognized brands in the world. The conference also features a Solutions Showcase highlighting the latest products, solutions and innovations from Ribbon Communications and its global ecosystem of technology partners. Grandstream will be showcasing its state-of-the-art unified communication solutions, which offer unprecedented flexibility, customization, reliability and ease-of-use.

For the second consecutive year, Perspectives18 will take place at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE. The five-star hotel is located in the heart of downtown and part of the L.A. LIVE sports and entertainment district that surrounds STAPLES Center and Microsoft Theater and features world-class restaurants, music and sports venues.

"We are excited to be a Gold level sponsor of Ribbon Perspectives 2018," said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. "The partnership between Grandstream and Ribbon is a natural one as we both strive to empower our partners with state-of-the-art communications solutions that allow business end-users to be more productive than ever before. We look forward to partnering with Ribbon's service provider, channel and enterprise partners to show how Grandstream solutions allow them to maximize their service offerings and communication platforms."

"This will be our first year hosting Perspectives as Ribbon, bringing together two industry leaders GENBAND and Sonus under a fresh new brand with expanded size, global reach and enhanced offerings so it presents an even greater opportunity for our sponsors to highlight the innovations they are bringing to market to a very captive audience," said Bita Milanian, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Ribbon. "We couldn't make Perspectives happen without the vital support of great sponsors and partners like [Company Name] and we are looking forward to working closely with them to make this another highly successful event."

Grandstream's state-of-the-art unified communication solutions allow businesses, enterprises and residential users to build powerful, customized and easy-to-use communication platforms. The company offers all of the products needed to build integrated voice, video, data and mobility solutions that increase productivity and make it easier than ever to communicate. Founded in 2002 as one of the first VoIP manufacturers in the world, Grandstream's award-winning solutions are relied on in over 150 countries. They offer a full portfolio of state-of-the-art devices that are easy-to-deploy, including basic, mid-range and high-end IP phones, IP video phones, cordless DECT and WiFi phones (coming soon) and video conferencing solutions.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a company with two decades of market leadership experience in providing secure real-time communications solutions to the top service providers and enterprises around the globe. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, Ribbon delivers highly reliable, unified and embedded real-time communications capabilities to customers in more than 25 countries and on 6 continents. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to all IP and fully virtualized, secure, cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. Ribbon's market-leading communications security solutions are based on a big data behavioral analytics platform and offer customers enhanced network intelligence and security. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enables rapid service creation and digital transformation by delivering customers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded and unified communications capabilities. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

