Big Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.: BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. ("BIG") Confirms Providing Independent Forensic Investigation Services And Detailed Report To Crypto-Miner Envion Regarding Its $100-Million ICO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. ("BIG" or "the Company") (CSE:BIGG) (WKN:A2JSKG) (OTC:BBKCF), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, confirms it was contracted by Swiss-based Envion AG to conduct a revenue-generating forensic cryptocurrency investigation into the issuance of certain unauthorized EVN tokens related to Envion's $100-million ICO (Initial Coin Offering) held between December 2017 and January 2018. The Company was engaged for its expertise in analyzing Ethereum blockchain transactions. BIG completed the investigation and provided the confidential findings to Envion in a detailed 22-page report.

Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to Envion AG. BIG will make no further comments.

On behalf of the Board,

Lance Morginn

Chief Executive Officer

About BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. (BIG) brings security and accountability to the new era of cryptocurrency. BIG has developed from the ground up a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling RegTech, Law Enforcement and Government Agencies to visually trace, track and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank VerifiedTM, offers a "risk score" for Bitcoin wallets, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements. Our Forensic Services Division brings our team of investigative experts into action for investigations that require in-depth expertise and experience, either in conjunction with or supplemental to our user-friendly search, risk-scoring and data analytics tools.

About BitRank VerifiedTM

BIG developed BitRank VerifiedTM to be the industry gold standard in ranking and verifying cryptocurrency transactions. BitRank VerifiedTM offers the financial world a simplified front-end results page, enabling consumer-facing bank tellers, exchanges, eCommerce sites and retailers to know whether a proposed transaction is safe to accept, questionable, or should be denied. BitRank VerifiedTM and its API are custom tailored to provide the RegTech sector with a reliable tool for meeting their regulatory requirements while mitigating exposure to risk of money laundering or other criminal activities.

About QLUETM

QLUE (Qualitative Law Enforcement Unified Edge) enables Law Enforcement and RegTech investigators to literally "follow the virtual money". QLUE incorporates advanced techniques and unique search algorithms to detect suspicious activity within bitcoin and cryptocurrency transactions, enabling investigators to quickly and visually trace, track and monitor transactions in their fight against terrorist financing, human trafficking, drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, child pornography, corruption, bribery, money laundering, and other cyber crimes.

Investor Relations - USA

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Scott Eckstein, VP of Market Intelligence

email: BlockChainGroup@KCSA.com (mailto:BlockChainGroup@KCSA.com)

D: +1-212-896-1254

Investor Relations - Canada

Skanderbeg Capital Advisors

Adam Ross

email: adam@skanderbegcapital.com (mailto:adam@skanderbegcapital.com)

P: +1-604-687-7130

BIG Investor Relations

Anthony Zelen

D: +1-778-819-8705

email: anthony@blockchaingroup.io (mailto:anthony@blockchaingroup.io)

For more information and to register to BIG's mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.blockchaingroup.io/ (https://www.blockchaingroup.io/). Follow @blocksearch on Twitter. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/).

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIG's expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIG's products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Big Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. via Globenewswire

